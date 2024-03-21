Air India offers self-service check-in to SFO from BLR

GURUGRAM: Air India has started offering self-service check-in and self baggage drop facilities for its passengers travelling to San Francisco from the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, from March 20. The facility is already available for the domestic flights of Air India from the airport and plans are underway to extend this service to Singapore and Male, the two other international destinations Air India operates to from Bengaluru.

Inaugurating the facility, Donald Hunter, head global airport operations and ground handling, Air India, said, “This facility eliminates waiting time for check-in at the counters and offers our passengers a smooth pre-boarding experience. We have plans to extend this facility for our flights at more Indian and global airports.” Senior officials from BIAL, CISF and Air India were present on the occasion.