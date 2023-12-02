Air India launches robotic-enabled eco-friendly, water-saver aircraft cleaner

MUMBAI: Air India has launched an environment-friendly automated aircraft interior washing and nearly dry cleaning system that will save around 75,000 litres of water per aircraft annually, an official said here on Saturday.

The device, 'Aerowash' has multiple modern features like robotic micro-fibre brush drum for cleaning and uses a nearly waterless process that considerably enhances efficiency in functioning plus making it more sustainable. For each narrow-body aircraft, the 'Aerowash' can save upto 30,000 litres of water and upto 75,000 litres per wide-body aircraft annually.

With a fleet augmentation going on in full swing at Air India the total quantity of cleaning water likely to be saved in future is enormous and boost its green drive.

"The modern system of cleaning reinforces our dedication to efficiency, sustainability, and pioneering advancements at par with industry-best practices. The 'Aerowash' ensures not only better maintenance of our aircraft but will also contribute to a greener environment in sync with the Tata group's commitment towards more sustainable ways of doing business," said S.K. Dash, Chief Technical Officer, Air India.

He added that aircraft cleaning is a critical aspect of maintenance and relies on time-consuming, resource-intensive and manual engagement.

However, automated cleaning is not only time-efficient and sustainable, but it also reduces aerodynamic drag caused due to the accumulation of dirt, dust or grime, ultimately reducing the aircraft weight.

This, in turn, results in enhanced fuel efficiency in the long run while bringing down carbon footprint, safeguards against structural damage, prevents corrosion, and results in extending the lifespan of the aircraft, Dash added.

The superior quality of cleaning will not only enhance the appearance of the aircraft but also ensure a better cleaning by covering even critical areas of the aircraft like the crown, elevator or rudder, the official said.