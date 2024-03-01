Air India launches its new brand track, 'India takes flight'

CHENNAI: Air India, unveiled a signature track defining its sonic identity, ‘India Takes Flight’, reflecting the sound of a bold, vibrant, and confident India.

Air India’s new sonic identity is a musical collaboration featuring recent Grammy awardee and acclaimed musician Shankar Mahadevan, renowned percussionist and composer Taufiq Qureshi, celebrated lyricist and writer Prasoon Joshi, and London’s revered Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The track embodies Raga Yaman, a timeless Indian classical raga known to effortlessly captivate the hearts and minds of audiences.

Air India also onboarded Royal Philharmonic Orchestra with a vision to create a global symphony that resonated across cultures as a warm invitation to India, while acting as a homeward melody welcoming Indians from around the world.

“We wanted to create a melody that embodied the Indian spirit. We also wanted to capture a universality that brings people together. This musical odyssey accomplishes it expertly, and as the country’s flag-bearer, we are proud to carry this to the world,” Sunil Suresh, Head, Marketing, Air India, said.

Air India will progressively roll out adaptations of the sonic brand identity across the guest’s journeys, starting from digital touchpoints and marketing campaigns to airport lounges and inflight boarding music.

Last week, Air India launched its Safety Video where it teamed up with Bharatbala, Prasoon Joshi, and Shankar Mahadevan to create a cinematographic audio-visual for in-flight safety. The music in the safety video is a part of a signature brand sonic.

Additionally, Air India has started the rollout of its new global brand identity across guest touchpoints, launched a new consumer-facing website and mobile app, unveiled a new collection of uniforms for cabin and cockpit crew designed by Indian celebrity couturier, Manish Malhotra, and welcomed its first Airbus A350 aircraft in the new livery.