Air India hikes airfares amid aviation fuel surge

In the first phase, fares for domestic flights and flights to SAARC countries such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bhutan will increase by Rs 399.

Flights to West Asia and the Middle East will see a fare hike of 10 USD (around Rs 920). Tickets to Southeast Asian countries will increase by 20 USD (around Rs 1,840), while flights to African countries will rise by 30 USD (around Rs 2,760).