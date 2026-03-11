Air India hikes airfares amid aviation fuel surge

CHENNAI: Citing a sharp rise in aviation fuel prices due to the ongoing tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States, Air India has announced an increase in ticket fares for both domestic and international flights. The airline said the revised fares will come into effect from March 12.
According to Air India, the increase will be carried out in three phases. The first phase will begin early on March 12, covering domestic flights and several short-haul international routes.
In the first phase, fares for domestic flights and flights to SAARC countries such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bhutan will increase by Rs 399.
Flights to West Asia and the Middle East will see a fare hike of 10 USD (around Rs 920). Tickets to Southeast Asian countries will increase by 20 USD (around Rs 1,840), while flights to African countries will rise by 30 USD (around Rs 2,760).
Flights operating between India and Singapore previously did not include an aviation fuel surcharge. The airline has now announced that the surcharge will also be levied on these services.
The second phase will come into effect from early morning on March 18. Flights to Europe, North America and Australia will see fare increases of 25 USD (around Rs 2,300) for Europe and 50 USD (around Rs 4,594) for North America and Australia.
Air India said the third phase, covering flights to Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea, will be announced later.