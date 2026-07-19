Air India Group expects 50-60 new planes in 18 months; transformation plan on track: Nipun Aggarwal

Loss-making Air India was acquired by Tata Group in January 2022 and the airline is in the middle of an ambitious transformation plan.

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer of Air India and Chairman of Air India Express, said there have been "tonnes of learning" in the last few years and that it was a complex as well as challenging" project.

"I think this industry itself has gone through several challenges. And we have been hit by multiple black swan events, which I don't think anybody could have forecasted when we started this transformation journey.

"The supply chain issues, the airspace issues, the oil price volatility, and the geopolitical issues," he said.

Aggarwal, who spoke after a panel discussion in Abu Dhabi on July 15, said the group was dealing with the issues and added that "we are on track with our transformation programme".

Air India has faced multiple headwinds, including the fatal crash of its Dreamliner last June that killed 260 people.

The airline has embarked on an ambitious five-year transformation plan and Aggarwal said most of the planned things are pretty much happening, including fleet modernisation and investments in MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul).