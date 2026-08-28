Air India funding hinges on strategy: Singapore Airlines

The comments from Singapore Airlines come against the backdrop of the loss-making Air India seeking additional funds of $1.5 billion from its co-owners -- Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. Besides, a Singapore Parliamentarian has raised concerns about Singapore Airlines providing more funding for Air India.

In Air India, which was acquired by the Tata Group in January 2022, Singapore Airlines currently holds a 25.1% stake.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) said as a significant minority shareholder, it works with Tata Sons to support Air India’s transformation programme.

“SIA’s board will carefully consider any requests for additional capital from Air India, taking into consideration the Group’s other capital requirements and Air India’s business strategy,” an SIA spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the spokesperson, SIA Group’s capital allocation follows a disciplined evaluation process that considers its operating cash flow, investment requirements in new aircraft and products, as well as multi-hub investments such as Air India, to support sustainable long-term growth and returns.