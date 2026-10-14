Air India Frankfurt-Delhi flight diverted to Jaipur following hijack alert

JAIPUR: An Air India aircraft from Frankfurt to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur on Wednesday morning following a hijack alert, according to sources.
However, the alert turned out to be false.
The flight AI2030, operated with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft, made an emergency landing at the Jaipur International Airport and was taken to an isolation bay for security checks, the sources said.
Assistant Commissioner of Police, Malviya Nagar, Shiv Dayal told PTI that airport authorities had informed police about the emergency landing of the flight following a threat.
Police sources said security personnel checked the aircraft in the isolation bay.
"The flight landed at around 9.35 am. The flight was taken to the isolation bay within ten minutes for checking," the sources said.
As per the initial information, the pilot pressed 'Squawk Code 7500', which indicates unlawful interference, when the aircraft was in the Mumbai Flight Information Region (FIR). Subsequently, the plane was diverted to Jaipur, the sources added.
Jaipur airport management said that the security checks were conducted and later the passengers were de-boarded and taken to the terminal building.
"The passengers have arrived in the terminal building. All are safe, and there is no situation of panic. The passengers are in the terminal building, and the authorities are now working on the plan for their departure to New Delhi," the airport sources said.