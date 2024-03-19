Air India Express to operate over 360 daily flights

NEW DELHI: Air India Express will operate more than 360 daily flights during the summer schedule, with international services set to rise by over 20 per cent. The airline is in the process of completing the merger with AIX Connect (earlier known as AirAsia India) and the schedule includes flights of both carriers.

In a release on Monday, Tata Group-owned Air India Express said it will offer over 360 daily departures during the summer schedule. Compared to last year’s summer schedule, there will be an increase of over 25 per cent in domestic flights and more than 20 per cent rise in overseas services. “This translates to an additional 55 domestic flights and 19 international flights, bringing the total to 259 domestic and 109 international departures,” the release said.