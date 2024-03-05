Air India Express commences Chennai- Kuwait direct flights

CHENNAI: Air India Express launched a new route connecting Chennai with Kuwait with five weekly direct flights and has commenced operations.

Flights can now be booked on the airline’s award-winning mobile app and website, airindiaexpress.com, as well as other major booking platforms.

With over 60 departures, the airline connects seven direct destinations from Chennai, namely, Kuwait, Singapore, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati.

Air India Express also connects Kuwait with 14 weekly departures to Chennai, Kozhikode, Kannur, Mangalore, and Thiruvananthapuram.















