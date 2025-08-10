Air India Express announces 'freedom sale' with fares from Rs 1,279

KOCHI: Air India Express on Sunday announced a freedom sale to mark Indias 79th Independence Day, offering around 50 lakh seats starting from Rs 1,279 across its domestic and international network.

In a release, the airline said bookings are open until August 15 for travel from August 19, 2024, to March 31, 2026.

"With fares starting at just Rs 1,279 for domestic and Rs 4,279 for international flights, this sale is a celebration of freedom, connectivity, and accessibility in a new India," it said.

The sale opens exclusively on www.airindiaexpress.com and the Air India Express mobile app from August 10 and will be available across all major booking channels from August 11 to 15, the airline said.

"Travel under this offer is valid from August 19, 2024, to March 31, 2026, covering India's most vibrant festive season, including Onam, Durga Puja, Deepawali, Christmas, and more," the release added.

The airline said it also offers fare options tailored to individual preferences. The Xpress Lite zero check-in baggage fare is available on its website, while 'Xpress Value' fares, which include standard check-in baggage allowances, start at Rs 1,379 for domestic and Rs 4,479 for international flights.

For those seeking a premium experience, 'Xpress Biz'-the airline's business-class equivalent with an industry-leading seat pitch of up to 58 inches-is now available on more than 40 brand-new aircraft recently inducted as part of its rapid expansion.

Air India Express has a growing fleet of 116 aircraft and operates over 500 daily flights, connecting 38 domestic and 17 international destinations, the release further said.