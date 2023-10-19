Air India Express, Air Asia unveil fresh brand identity, aircraft livery

NEW DELHI: Air India Express and AirAsia India, both subsidiaries of the Tata-owned Air India, unveiled a common, refreshed branding as ‘Air India Express’, on a new Boeing 737–8 aircraft.

A new aircraft livery, prominently showcasing vibrant shades of orange and turquoise was also introduced. The airline officials said that the dominant Express Orange symbolises Air India Express’ brand values of enthusiasm and agility while reflecting the positioning of quintessential Indian warmth.

The Turquoise embodies the brand personality traits of style with a contemporary premium sensibility and a digital-first approach.

Campbell Wilson, Chairman of Air India Express, and Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express, inaugurated the refreshed brand identity, logo, and aircraft livery on the first brand-new Boeing 737-8, the latest addition to the airline’s fleet of 58 aircraft.

“With the merger of Air India Express and Air Asia India now in the final stages, we are also seeing the transformation of the aviation landscape. We are proud to present the new brand of Air India Express, a vitally important part of the new Air India Group, charged with providing the best value, accessibility, and domestic and regional connectivity to every Indian, and to become the airline of a new generation,” said Campbell Wilson, Chairman, Air India Express.

“The broader ambition of these efforts is to better connect India and Indians, to each other and to the world,” he said.

Aloke Singh, MD, Air India Express, said, the integrated Air India Express-AirAsia India entity will operate as Air India Express, with a modern, refreshed branding, positioned as ‘New India’s Smart Connector’.

“The re-branding marks a new phase in our ambitious growth and transformation journey, starting with the induction of the modern fuel-efficient Boeing 737 – 8 aircraft. With 50 aircraft set to be inducted into the fleet over the next 15 months, we double in size in a short span of time,” he said.

“Over the course of the next five years, we aim to grow to a fleet of about 170 narrow-body aircraft, with a network spanning the domestic India and short-haul international markets. Continuing with our unique tradition, the aircraft livery will feature a variable tailfin design inspired by the rich art and craft heritage of the country, themed as ‘The patterns of India’,” said Singh.