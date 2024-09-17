Air India expects to complete upgradation of all legacy narrow body A320 neo planes by mid-2025

NEW DELHI: Air India on Tuesday said it expects to complete the upgradation of its 27 legacy A320 neo aircraft by mid-2025, following which all its narrow body planes will have the three-class configuration of business, premium economy and economy seats.

Under the USD 400 million refit programme that commenced on Monday, the Tata Group-owned airline will upgrade all the 67 legacy narrow body and wide body aircraft, including 40 Boeing planes.

The upgradation has started with the single-aisle A320 neo aircraft and after prototyping and necessary regulatory approvals, the plane VT-EXN is expected to re-enter commercial service in December 2024.

"Following VT-EXN, between three and four aircraft per month will undergo retrofit, with upgradation of the full narrow body fleet expected by the middle of 2025," the airline said in a release.

The refit of the first wide body aircraft will commence in early 2025, subject to supply chains. The carrier's legacy wide body fleet comprises B787 and B777 planes.

The refit project will be coordinated by Air India’s Engineering team with leading global OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) such as Collins, Astronics and Thales. The exercise will see the installation of over 15,000 next generation seats across business, premium economy and economy class, the release said.

Passengers have been complaining about some service issues with the airline's legacy fleet, including those related to inflight entertainment systems.

According to the airline, the refitted A320 neo aircraft will feature 8 business class seats, 24 premium economy seats and 132 economy seats. Among other facilities, these planes will have portable electronic device holders and USB ports.

Air India said the final preparations continue for the full interior upgradation of the 40 legacy wide body aircraft.

"The commencement of interior refit of the narrow body fleet is an important step in our journey of enhancing the flying experience of our customers. Over time, all the legacy wide body aircraft will also be refitted," Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said.

Currently, Air India has a fleet of 142 planes, including around 60 wide body aircraft. The fleet also includes 11 B 777 planes and 25 A320 family aircraft taken on lease.

After taking over the loss-making Air India in January 2022, Tata Group has put in a place a transformation road map for the airline, which is now expanding its fleet as well as network. The carrier has also started operating wide body A350 planes on various routes.