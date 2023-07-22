Air India, CFM finalise order for engines for 400 planes

NEW DELHI: Air India and CFM International have finalised the order for LEAP engines for the carrier’s new fleet of 400 narrow-body planes. The engines will power 210 Airbus A320/A321 neo and 190 Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft. “Both companies also signed a multi-year services agreement that will cover the airline’s entire fleet of LEAP engines,” CFM said.

The order was first announced in February. Air India has been a CFM customer since 2002 when it began operating A320 neo aircraft powered by CFM56-5B engines. In 2017, the airline began operating the A320 neo, becoming the first LEAP-1A-powered operator in India.

The airline currently has 27 LEAP-1A-powered A320neo family aircraft in its fleet, the release said.

Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said, “We are delighted to celebrate with CFM a major deal that will play a key role in our future development.”