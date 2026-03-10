Air India cancels flights to West Asia; check rebooking, refund details

CHENNAI: Air India has cancelled several flight services to and from destinations in West Asia amid the ongoing war in the region. Passengers booked on cancelled flights can rebook their travel for a later date without additional charges or opt for a full refund.
Air India passengers can raise rebooking or cancellation requests through the airline’s website: http://airindia.com or contact customer support at +91 11 69329333 or +91 11 69329999.
Passengers travelling with Air India Express from UAE stations can rebook their flights without additional charges on flights operating from the UAE to destinations across India.
Air India and Air India Express said affected passengers are being contacted through the mobile numbers registered with the airline to provide rebooking options.
Air India Express passengers with confirmed bookings can also rebook through the airline’s digital assistant, Tia, on WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345.
The Air India group said it is also exploring the possibility of operating additional flights to and from West Asia depending on the situation.