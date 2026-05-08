Air India board holds meeting amid West Asia conflict headwinds; plans cost-saving steps

Bonuses, which are performance-linked, are part of CTC (Cost To Company) at Air India.Generally, furlough refers to sending staff on unpaid leaves by companies during a tough financial situation.Meanwhile, Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson will be addressing a townhall on Friday.Earlier, sources had said the airline's financials for 2025-26, cost-saving measures and selection of a new CEO were expected to be discussed at the meeting.