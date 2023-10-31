Air India, Amadeus in expansion pact

NEW DELHI: The Tata-owned Air India has extended its partnership with Amadeus to include local domestic content for travel sellers at points of sale in India through the Amadeus Travel Platform, an airline official said on Monday.

According to the airline, the deal will also see Air India’s NDC content integrated into the Amadeus Travel Platform with the content being made available to travel sellers in 2024.

“This will offer the travel industry community more choice, flexibility, and retailing options,” said the spokesperson.

“Across platforms, Air India will be able to showcase its products on a global scale, access new markets, and grow its customer base,” said Nipun Aggarwal, chief commercial & transformation officer, Air India.