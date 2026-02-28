AI will change jobs, not end them: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy

Speaking in a media interview, Jassy said AI is more likely to reshape the nature of work rather than completely eliminate employment opportunities.

Jassy acknowledged that many roles which have relied heavily on human labour for the past two to three decades may require fewer people in the future. However, he stressed that this does not mean jobs will disappear altogether.

Instead, new types of roles will emerge, just as they have during every major technological shift in history.

“I do believe that a lot of the jobs that we've thrown human beings at the last 20 or 30 years, you won't need as many human beings doing those same jobs. But I also think there will be other jobs created. And that has always happened in every technology shift,” he said.