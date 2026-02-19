AI ushers in hyper progress, can help emerging economies leapfrog: Google CEO Pichai

Pichai said no technology has made him "dream bigger" than AI, highlighting its transformative potential across science, education, and economic growth.

Google will build four new subsea fibre optic cable systems between India and the United States, positioning the project as a cornerstone of broader AI and digital infrastructure expansion, he said.

Speaking at the AI Impact Summit, Google and Alphabet CEO outlined an ambitious vision for AI, calling it "the biggest platform shift of our lifetimes" and urging governments, companies and institutions to pursue the technology boldly and responsibly.