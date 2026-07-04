AI, SIAEC plan joint venture for MRO facility in India

SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) is part of the Singapore Airlines Group, which owns a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India.

On Friday, Air India and SIAEC inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore a collaboration in MRO, which will contribute to the development of India as a global aviation MRO hub. The airline already has collaborations with SIAEC to strengthen maintenance and component support for its growing fleet and network expansion. “The latest MoU aims to deepen the partnership between both parties by tapping on SIAEC’s MRO and technical expertise to bolster Air India’s established airline operations network by jointly developing a world-class MRO ecosystem in India.