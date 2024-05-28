AI-powered MR publishing platform Flam raises Rs 38 cr from Turbostart, others

NEW DELHI: AI-powered mixed reality (MR) publishing platform Flam on Tuesday said that it raised Rs 38 crore ($4.5 million) in a pre-series A funding round led by Turbostart, AI-focused Twin Ventures, Alphatron Capital, and notable angel investors, along with several family offices.

Existing backers such as US-based Inventus Capital Partners, SVQ, and 9Unicorns also invested.

The company said that the new funds will support Flam's global expansion into North America, Europe, and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.

"Following the viral success of Britannia’s MR ad featuring Ranveer Singh, we've attracted interest from 100s of global brands across various industries. Just like video ads, MR will become permanent in the brand’s marketing strategies worldwide," Shourya Agarwal, Founder, and CEO of Flam, said in a statement.

According to the company, Flam’s technology is designed for scalability and is capable of serving billions of users. The platform features the fastest image recognition and top-tier image and ground tracking, powered by sophisticated AI algorithms.

"We haven’t come across any other platform exposing consumers to MR so effortlessly," said Ganesh Raju, Founder of Turbostart.

"Flam eliminates friction -- with no need for headsets, app downloads, or web AR, making MR accessible through a simple link embedded anywhere -- social media, websites, and even offline channels," he added.

Flam’s device-agnostic platform operates smoothly on all Android and iOS mobile devices, enabling rapid creation and deployment of MR content.