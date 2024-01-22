AI launches maiden flight with Airbus A350-900 from Mumbai to Chennai

MUMBAI: Air India operated its maiden flight with the most advanced and the country’s first Airbus A350-900 with the carriers’ new livery on the Mumbai-Chennai sector, here on Monday, said an official.The flight AI-589 took off with a full-capacity load of passengers who experienced the state-of-the-art technology and comforts of the new aircraft.

The aircraft shall be initially deployed on the domestic sectors like Mumbai, Chennai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and later it will be operated on inter-continental and long-haul international destinations.



The Airbus A350-900 with 316 seats has a three-class cabin configuration, including 28 private business suites with full-flat beds, 24 premium economy seats with extra legroom plus other amenities and 264 spacious economy seats.



All seats have advanced features of in-flight entertainment systems, HD screens and new content in the aircraft fitted with Rolls Royce (LON:RR) Trent (NS:TREN) XWB engines which are 20 percent more fuel efficient than other similar aircraft, ensuring reduced emissions and sustainable operations.



Received in New Delhi on December 23 from Toulouse, France, the aircraft was on display at the recent Wings India Global Aviation Summit in Hyderabad and started its commercial operations on Monday from Mumbai.



The AI has placed an order for 470 aircraft recently and expects delivery of one new aircraft every week this year.

