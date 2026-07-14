AI, identity, real-time payments resetting cyber threat landscape: Report

"Regulatory compliance frameworks are catching up, but they are catching up to an architecture that is itself still evolving," it said.

The lag between structural change and security model adaptation is the "window" that sophisticated threat actors are actively exploiting.

Conventional security architectures were designed for a world where control was centralised and trust was bounded, it said, but pointed out that such a design does not hold in the current operating environment.

The report warned that as digital services span multiple platforms, fragmented security and identity-based access increase risks, with a single compromised identity potentially enabling persistent, cross-platform access to multiple accounts and services.

"When identity becomes the primary control plane for access and transactions, built on biometrics, continuous authentication signals, and cross-system token chains, a single identity compromise no longer affects one account. It provides broad, persistent, cross-system access," it said.