AI, human leadership key to future of project management, says expert

Speaking after inaugurating WAVES 2026, the 16th Annual Project Management Conference of the PMI Kerala Chapter here, Dawber said organisations need leaders who can inspire people across disciplines and adapt to a rapidly changing technological landscape, according to a statement on Sunday.

While AI can analyse options and speed up decision-making, accountability for the final decision will always rest with people, he said, stressing that leadership is built on trust rather than authority.

Delivering the keynote address, Anwesha Majumdar, Regional Head of Community, PMI South Asia, outlined PMI's evolving global vision and said its new strategic framework encourages professionals to create organisational and societal impact beyond traditional project delivery.