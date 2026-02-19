AI firms, Indian innovators make 'New Delhi Frontier AI Impact Commitments': Vaishnaw

Announcing the outcome of India AI Impact Summit here, he said under the 'New Delhi Frontier AI Impact Commitments', "leading frontier AI companies, along with India's own innovators such as Sarvam, Bharatjan, Yani and Soket, have come together to make a set of voluntary commitments that reflect a shared vision for inclusive and responsible AI".

"This initiative positions India at the forefront of building a Global South-led perspective on AI governance, one that balances innovation with equity and real-world impact," the minister said.