AI firm Databricks 'doubling down' on investment in India

NEW DELHI: US-based data and AI company Databricks on Friday said they are ''doubling down'' investments in India amid ''an increase in demand for data and AI solutions across the country''.

Over the past two years, we have witnessed an increase in the demand for data and AI solutions from all industries, including FSI, retail, manufacturing, and digital natives, a senior company official said in a statement.

''To meet this growing demand, we're doubling down on our investments in India, most recently with our launch of Databricks infrastructure on Google Cloud and the expansion of both our Indian go-to-market and R&D (research and development) teams,'' the statement said.

Databricks opened its R&D hub in Bengaluru last year.