Business
AI Express MD Singh to step down on March 19
Singh, who joined the then government-owned Air India Express as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on November 9, 2020, continued to be at the helm after the Tata Group took over the carrier in January 2022.
NEW DELHI: Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh will step down from his post on March 19 after completion of his tenure, sources said on Monday.
Singh, who joined the then government-owned Air India Express as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on November 9, 2020, continued to be at the helm after the Tata Group took over the carrier in January 2022.
“After 5 extraordinary years, my tenure at AIX will conclude on March 19th. I could not be prouder of what we built and who we became in building it,” Singh said in a message to the staff on Monday.