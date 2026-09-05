AI boom pushes global billionaire wealth to record $15.1 trillion in 2025

NEW DELHI: The number of billionaires worldwide reached a record high in 2025, with the artificial intelligence (AI) boom and strong gains in technology stocks driving a sharp increase in both billionaire numbers and wealth, according to a report by wealth intelligence firm Altrata.
The global billionaire population rose 8.2 per cent during the year to 3,795, marking the biggest annual increase in five years. Their combined wealth jumped 12.8 per cent to $15.1 trillion, highlighting the growing influence of technology and AI-related investments on the fortunes of the world’s richest individuals.
Altrata said the AI boom played a significant role in the rise in billionaire wealth. The strong performance of technology stocks also helped boost fortunes, although the report warned that the growing concentration of wealth in the technology and AI sectors could increase exposure to market volatility.
The report identified 150 publicly listed companies that made a significant contribution to billionaire wealth. Companies that invested at least $30 million in AI over the past five years recorded 23 per cent higher market capitalisation growth between 2024 and 2025 compared with companies that did not make similar investments.
The concentration of wealth among the ultra-rich has also increased sharply. Altrata identified 29 individuals with fortunes of more than $50 billion, describing them as “superbillionaires”. Their combined wealth stood at $4.1 trillion, equivalent to around 27 per cent of the total wealth held by billionaires globally.
The concentration has risen substantially over the past decade. In 2017, only 10 individuals had fortunes exceeding $50 billion, and their combined wealth represented just 7.2 per cent of global billionaire wealth.
Maya Imberg, head of thought leadership and analytics at Altrata, said the fortunes of many of the wealthiest billionaires could increasingly move in tandem with developments in the AI sector.
North America remained the leading region for billionaires in 2025, with its billionaire population rising 11.6 per cent to 1,337. The United States’ strong position in both private and publicly traded technology markets contributed to the region’s growth.
Europe was home to 1,081 billionaires after its billionaire population increased 7.9 per cent, while Asia recorded 881 billionaires following a 6.5 per cent rise during the year.
Foreign-born individuals account for nearly 60 per cent of billionaires in London, 48 per cent across the UK, 41 per cent in San Francisco and 19 per cent in New York.