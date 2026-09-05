AI boom pushes global billionaire wealth to record $15.1 trillion in 2025

The global billionaire population rose 8.2 per cent during the year to 3,795, marking the biggest annual increase in five years. Their combined wealth jumped 12.8 per cent to $15.1 trillion, highlighting the growing influence of technology and AI-related investments on the fortunes of the world’s richest individuals.

Altrata said the AI boom played a significant role in the rise in billionaire wealth. The strong performance of technology stocks also helped boost fortunes, although the report warned that the growing concentration of wealth in the technology and AI sectors could increase exposure to market volatility.

The report identified 150 publicly listed companies that made a significant contribution to billionaire wealth. Companies that invested at least $30 million in AI over the past five years recorded 23 per cent higher market capitalisation growth between 2024 and 2025 compared with companies that did not make similar investments.

The concentration of wealth among the ultra-rich has also increased sharply. Altrata identified 29 individuals with fortunes of more than $50 billion, describing them as “superbillionaires”. Their combined wealth stood at $4.1 trillion, equivalent to around 27 per cent of the total wealth held by billionaires globally.