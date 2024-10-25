AG&P Pratham to launch 8 new CNG stations in Kanchipuram

KANCHIPURAM: AG&P Pratham, a prominent player in India’s City Gas Distribution (CGD) sector is set to further enhance its presence in Kanchipuram with the unveiling of plans to inaugurate 8 new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations by December 2024.

This expansion will increase the total number of stations in the region to 50, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering clean, affordable fuel alternatives and supporting India’s transition to a gas-based economy.

Additionally, the company is dedicated to catering to domestic, commercial, and industrial segments through its supply of Piped Natural Gas (PNG), ensuring a comprehensive approach to energy solutions in the region.

AG&P Pratham meets the natural gas needs at key locations such as Oragadam, Irungatukottai, and Sriperumbudur SIPCOT serving the logistics hubs, state highways, and IT parks that rely on public and shared transport systems for greater convenience. In Kanchipuram GA (Geographical Area), it operates two LCNG stations in Vallam and Semmenchery and houses an exclusive retrofitment centre in Sriperumbudur for CNG conversion vehicles.

Thirukkumaran NT, regional head – Kanchipuram GA at AG&P Pratham, said, “By expanding our network of CNG stations, we offer substantial savings for vehicle owners—up to 45 per cent on fuel costs. With CNG currently priced at Rs 87 in Kanchipuram, it presents a cost-effective alternative, especially for commercial fleets and long-distance travel, where fuel expenses significantly affect operational budgets. ”