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AGNIT raises $2.6mn seed extension for GaN

AGNIT Semiconductors is “India’s first vertically integrated gallium nitride (GaN)” startup incubated at the IISc
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CHENNAI/BENGALURU: AGNIT Semiconductors has secured a $2.6 million seed extension. AGNIT Semiconductors is “India’s first vertically integrated gallium nitride (GaN)” startup incubated at the IISc.

The company said it has secured it to scale a technology (GaN) that is increasingly viewed as the successor to silicon in high power and high frequency applications.

The recent funding round led by Shastra VC with participation from J14 Capital and Zephyr Peacock underscores a growing maturity in the Indian venture capital ecosystem,company CEO Hareesh Chandrasekar said.

AGNIT Semiconductors
gallium nitride

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