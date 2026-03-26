Agnikul successfully tests its 3D-printed 'Agnite' booster engine

The engine, which is a single-piece architecture, can be fully printed within a week, unlike traditional booster engines that comprise thousands of parts and can take months to manufacture.

In an interview with PTI, Srinath Ravichandran, co-founder and CEO of Agnikul Cosmos, said, “Agnite is a metre in height, proving that 3D-printing is no longer only for small components. It also demonstrates that large 3D-printed components can function in the harsh, high-temperature environment of a rocket engine. As a result, this success allows us to consider 3D-printing other large rocket components.”