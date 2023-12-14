Agilitas Sports bags fresh funding worth Rs 100 cr

NEW DELHI: Agilitas Sports, co-founded by Abhishek Ganguly, on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 100 crore in funding from Nexus Venture Partners. The fresh infusion by the venture capital firm will help Agilitas Sports with more resources in its “ambitious journey”, which is planning to build consumer brands to tap the fast-growing domestic sports and athleisure markets, Ganguly said. Agilitas, which earlier raised Rs 430 crore, acquired Mochiko Shoes in September this year.

After having a sports footwear manufacturing vertical, it now plans to own brands either through acquisition or licensing for a comprehensive play into the sportswear market. India’s sportswear market is poised to grow at 4 times by 2030. Ganguly, earlier this year, left Puma India, along with its ED for sales and operations Atul Bajaj and CFO Amit Prabhu, to set up Agilitas Sports.