Agilisium invests Rs 50 cr for AI use in life sciences

CHENNAI: Agilisium, a life sciences domain-native AI services company, on Tuesday announced a Rs 50 crore investment — close to $5.5 million — to transform how pharmaceutical, biotech, and medtech enterprises operationalise AI.
At the heart of this initiative is the development and deployment of FDX, forward deployment experts, a new professional standard defined by Agilisium built across four dimensions: domain, AI & technology, consultative solutioning, and systems & process thinking.
Unlike traditional AI services, FDX professionals are embedded directly inside Life Sciences organisations working alongside scientific, regulatory, and commercial teams not advising from the outside but driving transformation from within.
The investment will re skill and deploy Agilisium's global workforce of more than 1,000 professionals as embedded AI transformation partners, making this the world's first forward deployment experts built exclusively for life sciences.
Raj Babu, founder-CEO, Agilisium, said, “The biggest constraint in AI adoption in life sciences is no longer technology; it is talent. The companies that will lead life sciences in the next decade will not be the ones that simply purchase AI models.
They will be the ones that embed AI capability deep inside their organisations. At Agilisium, our advantage comes from the compounding institutional and domain knowledge we have built by focusing exclusively on life sciences.”