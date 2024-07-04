Agilisium awards 3 changemakers from TN

CHENNAI: Agilisium, a life sciences focused digital innovation company, on Thursday celebrated the 3rd edition of its prestigious INSPIRO Awards 2024 here. The awards were given to three remarkable organisations - Uravugal Trust, Koodugal Trust from Chennai and Aided Primary School from Ranipet.

The occasion was graced by the chief guest Parveen Sultana, a well-known Tamil orator, writer, educationalist, and motivational speaker, along with Raj Babu, founder-CEO - Agilisium.

Babu said, “By celebrating these awardees, we reinforce the belief that the power of inspiration is an accelerant for positive change, encouraging a ripple effect of progress that touches lives and communities.”

Since inception, it has recognised and honoured 10 individuals, and NGOs for their dedicated work to create a remarkable change in society.

