AGI among most momentous periods in human history, requires careful navigation: Google DeepMind CEO

Speaking at the India AI Summit, he described artificial intelligence as one of the most transformative technologies in human history and emphasised that the world is approaching a decisive moment in its development. With the advent of Artificial General Intelligence or AGI now, the moment has to be navigated very carefully, and thoughtfully, Hassabis said adding "and if we do so, I'm very optimistic that we'll usher in a great new era".

He advocated that a scientific method be adopted to understand the AGI's full capabilities, build good guardrails and monitoring systems -- an approach he believes will help unlock the full potential of technology for the benefit of humans. Hassabis also called for a "bold" approach to grasp new opportunities for advancing science and medicine, improve human health and the living condition that "society and the globe badly needs".