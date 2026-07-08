Aggressively working to combat child exploitation on our apps: Meta

In a blog published Tuesday, the company termed child exploitation as a "horrific crime" and asserted that it works aggressively every day to fight this kind of abuse on and off its platforms.

"This work is ongoing. Our teams are constantly improving our defences -- developing new technology, blocking violating links, and sharing intelligence across the industry -- but we know there is more to do. We will continue investing in every resource needed to keep young people safe, strengthen our ad review processes, and work with law enforcement to hold criminals accountable," Meta said.

Meta detailed the company's ongoing efforts to combat child exploitation across its apps, highlighting AI-powered detection and large-scale enforcement action.

"We're aware of recent news reports about Instagram ads in India that violated our policies against child exploitation. And we want to be clear: we take these concerns seriously, we never want this content on our platforms, and we're committed to improving our efforts to combat it," it noted.