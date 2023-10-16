After Zomato, now Swiggy increases platform fee to Rs 3 for food orders

NEW DELHI: Online food delivery platform Swiggy has also increased the platform fee from Rs 2 to Rs 3 for food orders.

A Swiggy spokesperson on Monday told IANS, that "there has been no significant change on platform fee, which is applied by most service players and is a common practice across industries".

"The platform fee is right now Rs 3 in the majority of cities we operate in," the spokesperson added.

At the moment, the platform fee applies just to Swiggy's food delivery service and not for Instamart orders.

In April, the company introduced a platform fee of Rs 2 per order, irrespective of the cart value.

In August, Swiggy rival Zomato also increased its platform fee to Rs 3 per order from an initial Rs 2.

Zomato started charging the platform fee from Zomato Gold users, who were previously exempted.

Meanwhile, Swiggy has facilitated over Rs 450 crore in loan disbursal to more than 8,000 restaurant owners as part of its capital assist programme.

Launched in 2017, the capital assist programme is a first-in-the-segment solution designed to bridge the financing gap and empower restaurant owners.

Over 8,000 restaurants have availed loans so far, of which 3,000 availed loans in 2022 alone, the company said in a statement.