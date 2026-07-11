After WhatsApp, Telegram submits reply on username feature notice; both submissions being examined

Submissions of both WhatsApp and Telegram are currently being examined by the government, sources told PTI.

The username feature essentially allows people on the messaging platforms to communicate without sharing their phone numbers.

On Thursday evening, the government received WhatsApp's reply to the notice on the 'username' feature. The reply of Telegram has also been received subsequently, they added.

The content of the responses could not be immediately ascertained, and there was no official comment from either company.