NEW DELHI: After success of realme’s 12 Pro Series, brand announces realme 12+ 5G

After the grand success of its latest product line, the realme 12 Pro series 5G, realme has announced the upcoming launch of its new addition to the number series- realme 12+ 5G. This will be the first time that the brand is launching a “plus” (+) model that is set to make its debut in the mid-premium segment.

It’s no secret that the 12 Pro series 5G, launched earlier this year, is a resounding success for the brand as its flagship launch for the year.

In fact, the smartphones have received an overwhelming response, with a notable milestone of achieving pre-booking of over 120,000 units in the Rs 25,000-Rs 35,000 price segment. This striking number not only indicates the tremendous demand for realme's products but also represents the confidence their customers have in them.

Further cementing realme's status as a frontrunner in the mid-premium smartphone market, the realme 12 Pro Series 5G made a substantial impression during its first sale, with a staggering 150,000 units sold.

In January 2024, of all the products introduced in India, the realme 12 Pro Series 5G stood out as the top performer in online sales on its first day of sale across various online platforms, including realme.com and Flipkart.

In 2023, realme also ranked fifth in the Indian smartphone market for the Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 price range, holding a 12 per cent share.

The introduction of the “+” symbol in this new smartphone underscores realme's commitment to delivering value-driven premium experiences within the mid-range smartphone segment. The "One More Plus" campaign is designed to encapsulate this very essence, promising an elevated level of satisfaction and enjoyment for its customers

Now, realme’s latest upcoming offering is anticipated to have the upgraded features of its predecessor 115G, which also includes the stunning luxury watch inspired design and advanced camera technology.

As realme continues to pioneer innovation and set high standards in the smartphone industry, the introduction of the realme 12+ 5G signifies a significant landmark in the brand's evolution.

“Keep an eye out for more updates and information about this eagerly-awaited launch,” said the company.