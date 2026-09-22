After Meta, Google to report child sexual abuse content directly to Indian authorities

Meta announced a similar change last week after Indian officials pressed major tech firms in recent weeks to speed up reporting, citing concerns that the existing system delays reports considerably.

Google "invests significantly to detect, deter, remove, and report child sexual abuse material," a company spokesperson said, describing the change as part of the company's "ongoing discussions with the government of India."

Meta and Alphabet’s Google used to send tips to the US‑based National Center for Missing; Exploited Children (NCMEC) which then relayed them to local law enforcement, according to reports. Such a practice could cause dangerous delays in cases where children may be at immediate risk as reports pass through an intermediary before reaching domestic police who can act on the ground.