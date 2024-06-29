After Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea hikes tariffs for all prepaid and post-paid plans; effective July 4

NEW DELHI: After Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea too announced new plans for its prepaid and post-paid plans, effective from July 4.

Under new plans, tariffs are hiked between 11-24 per cent in different pre-paid and post-paid plans. The company says over the next few quarters it is going to make significant investments to further enhance the 4G experience and launch 5G services.

The press releases posted on the exchanges say all new tariff plans will be available to customers across all existing touchpoints and channels.

As per new tariff plans of Vodafone Idea the entry-level plan tariff of 28 days validity is raised by 11 per cent to Rs 199 from Rs 179. The telecom operator has raised the price of its most popular 84-day validity plan with 1.5 GB data per day to Rs 859 from Rs 719 earlier.

The company has increased the price of its annual unlimited plan by about 21 per cent to Rs 3,499 from 2,899 at present.

In the daily data plan category, the Rs 479 plan that comes with a 56-day validity and 1.5GB data per day, has been increased to Rs 579, a hike of about 21 per cent.

However, Vodafone Idea has made no change in its 365 validity plan with a 24 GB data limit, which costs Rs 1,799.

The Vi release said, “In line with its commitment to provide its consumers with simple and comprehensive plans, Vi has curated an optimum range of feature-rich plans to meet the diverse needs of its consumers. Staying true to its philosophy of supporting entry-level users and progressively linking higher prices to increased usage, changes in entry-level plans are nominal.”

The release further adds that “Vi is the only operator offering a range of unmatched benefits to its pre-paid customer by Offering Night Free Data and Weekend Data Roll Over with its ‘Hero Unlimited’ plans and a unique ‘Choose Your Benefit’ option to its Post-Paid customers under its Vi Max Plans.”

Earlier, Bharti Airtel on Friday announced a 10-21 per cent hike across all its pre-paid, post-paid and data tariffs. A day earlier on Thursday, Reliance Jio announced a hike in tariffs for all its pre-paid and post-paid plans.

Telecom operators have been strongly advocating the need for tariff hikes in the industry to expand services and investments made in 5G services.

Airtel said while announcing new tariffs on Friday “We believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in network technology and spectrum and offer a modest return on capital. In this light, we welcome the announcements in the industry to repair tariffs.”

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel’s new tariff plans will be applicable from July 3 onwards.