After corner office stint, corporate leaders need a strategy for retirement

For a corporate leader, the toughest transition is rarely in the boardroom. It is the silent arrival of the morning after retirement. For decades, structured life is one revolving around decisions, deadlines and direction. But, one fine day, the calendar is clear. The calls stop. The sense of urgency gets replaced not by leisure but by a disorienting vacuum.
In India, most professionals step away from full-time roles between 58 and 60 years. Usually, children are often settled overseas, while social circles get thinned and the rhythm of dual income households gives way to long, unstructured days.
The initial few weeks post-retirement comes as a welcome pause only to make way for harsh reality as the humdrum of life kicks in.
The hectic life getting replaced by twiddling thumbs or watching TV in a mindless way comes as a rude shock. The absence of purpose begins to weigh in. This is where many encounter the Sudden Retirement Syndrome, when a high engagement life comes to a break. The impulse to check mails, take decisions or lead teams does not disappear overnight.
Rather than treating it as an event, it would be better to prepare for the transition. Though a single template is not available, there are effective ways to tackle this phase. Some of the suitable roles that one can take up includes:
Coaching Managers: Unique skill as not every successful leader is a good coach. There are specialised agencies which offer coaching as a profession.
Independent Director: Comes with legal requirements of passing the exam and obtaining certificates from Government agency like IICA (Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs). This comes with exemptions too as such certifications are not needed for unlisted entities.
Social Worker: Teaching, working for NGOs or helping government departments or temples.
Learning new skills: Music for instance, vocal or instrumental requires advance preparations of at least 2-3 years prior to retirement.
Taking up new sports: Golf, for example, offers use of 3-4 hours a day
Geriatric care at home: Spending quality time with aged parents and helping them manage their life.
Authoring: Nurture the skill and leverage the art of writing. Rather than worrying about leading a stressful life, I would like to share my own example having retired as a managing director of an MNC in India at the age of 62 years in December 2023.
This ‘hang up boots’ decision was taken with clarity on how I propose to spend my post retirement life. After an exciting corporate career of over 40 years across diverse functions and levels, I decided to put my knowledge and experience to good use by doing the following:
Took board positions in around 8-10 companies.
■ Took to learning flute 3 years before retirement
■ Took to writing articles on management, governance
■ Travelling
■ Tennis game daily
■ Time with extended family
■ Contributing to the society through social initiatives
Retirement, therefore, is not an end but a redesigning opportunity to navigate life when the choice of investing time, energy and experience can be made purposefully.