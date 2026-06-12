Adsyndicate Wins Tech & AI Integration Excellence Award at Profit-Tusker Awards 2026

Akshay Rao, Chief Digital Officer, and Jacob Samuel, Senior Vice President at Adsyndicate, accepted the award on behalf of the agency. The accolade recognises Adsyndicate's advancements in embedding artificial intelligence and emerging technologies into its global marketing communications practices.

The recognition arrives amid a broader industry shift where AI is reshaping how brands plan, produce, and personalise campaigns. For Adsyndicate, the award highlights its strategic focus on converging data capabilities with traditional creative execution—a direction spearheaded by its leadership.

The honour was conferred at the third Profit-Tusker National Business Conclave, jointly organised by FYBB and the ICETP Council. The conclave was inaugurated by VE Abdul Gafoor, Hon’ble Minister for Fisheries and Social Justice, Government of Kerala, before an audience of business leaders and policymakers.