ADB ups India's FY27 growth projections to 6.9 pc

In its Asian Development Outlook April 2026 report, the ADB said a prolonged conflict in the Middle East could undermine India's macroeconomic performance through multiple channels, including higher energy prices, trade flow disruptions, and weaker remittance inflows.

It projected inflation to more than double from 2.1 per cent in 2025-26 to 4.5 per cent in the current fiscal due to a rebound in food prices from earlier declines, higher global oil prices, currency weakness, and rising precious metal prices. It projected inflation to ease to 4 per cent in the 2027-28 fiscal on account of lower oil prices and moderating food prices.