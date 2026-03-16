Adani Total to cut industrial gas price by Rs 36.95 from today

The city gas joint venture of Adani

Group and France’s Total Energies said the revision aims to pass on the benefit of lower upstream prices to customers while maintaining system stability and equitable distribution of gas during the current supply constraints.

Following the disruption in India’s LNG supplies due to the halt in the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz as a fallout of the war in West Asia, ATGL had asked commercial and industrial customers to curtail consumption to 40 per cent of their contracted volumes. Spot market rates were applied to consumption beyond this threshold. Rates for this segment have not been cut.