Adani Power logs 7.4 pc net profit growth in Q3, revenue up 11 pc

AHMEDABAD: Adani Power on Wednesday reported 7.4 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 2,940 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 2,738 crore in the same period last fiscal (FY24).

Consolidated EBITDA for Q3 FY25 was higher by 23 per cent at Rs 6,185 crore compared to Rs 5,009 crore in Q3 FY24, supported by higher one-time income, the Adani Group company said in its stock exchange filing.

Total revenue rose by 11 per cent at Rs 14,833 crore against Rs 13,355 crore in Q3 FY24, primarily due to higher volume.

According to S.B. Khyalia, CEO, Adani Power, the company is well on its way to achieving its generation capacity target of 30+ GW by 2030, with rapid progress in under-construction projects, secure supply chain, and successful bids for long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) tie-ups.

"We are well-positioned to benefit from the attractive opportunities in the Indian thermal power sector and to support its steadily growing power demand. Our high-quality asset portfolio, operating excellence, and execution capabilities set us apart and help us deliver consistent profitability and cash flows," said Khyalia.

The December quarter saw the company’s consolidated power sale volume reach 23.3 billion units (BUs), up by 8 per cent from 21.5 BU in Q3 FY24 due to improved power demand and higher operating capacity.

In the nine months of this fiscal (April-December), power sale volume stood at 69.5 BUs, up by 22 per cent from 57.1 BUs in the same period of FY24.

The consolidated continuing Profit Before Tax (PBT) for nine months of FY25 was higher by 33 per cent at Rs 10,679 crore vs Rs 8,006 crore in the same period of FY24 due to improved EBITDA and control over finance cost, said the company.

"We are taking steps ranging from backward integration into mining to improve our competitiveness and digitalisation of our operations to enhance our future readiness. Our unceasing focus on our ESG efforts has placed us amongst the top 15 per cent of our global peers and earned us international recognition," Khyalia noted.