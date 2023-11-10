Begin typing your search...

The company had logged a profit of Rs 1,737.81 crore in the year-ago period, APSEZ said in a filing to BSE.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Nov 2023 7:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-09 19:15:31.0  )
Adani Ports Q2 profit rises 1.37 pc to Rs 1,762 cr
Representative Image (Reuters)

NEW DELHI: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Thursday reported 1.37 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,761.63 crore for the quarter ended September 2023.

The company had logged a profit of Rs 1,737.81 crore in the year-ago period, APSEZ said in a filing to BSE.

Total income in July-September 2023-24 increased to Rs 6,951.86 crore from Rs 5,648.91 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses also increased to Rs 4,477 crore from Rs 3,751.54 crore in the year-ago quarter.

DTNEXT Bureau

