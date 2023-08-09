Begin typing your search...

Adani Ports Q1 net up over 80 pc to Rs 2,119.38 cr

Expenses trimmed to Rs 4,065.24 crore from Rs 4,438.32 crore.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Aug 2023 2:05 AM GMT
NEW DELHI: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Tuesday posted over 80 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,119.38 crore during the April-June quarter, on account of higher income.

It had clocked Rs 1,177.46 crore net profit during the April-June period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income surged to Rs 6,631.23 crore from Rs 5,526.19 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses trimmed to Rs 4,065.24 crore from Rs 4,438.32 crore.

APSEZ is the largest commercial ports operator in India accounting for nearly one-fourth of the cargo movement in the country. It is present across 13 domestic ports in seven maritime states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

DTNEXT Bureau

