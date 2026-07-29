Adani Ports profit rises 10 pc to Rs 3,649 crore in Apr-Jun

NEW DELHI: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone on Wednesday posted a 10.23 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,649.50 crore in the April-June quarter of the current financial year on account of higher income.
It had reported a net profit of Rs 3,310.60 crore in the corresponding period of FY26, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) said in a regulatory filing.
The total income rose to Rs 11,673.71 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 9,422.18 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Expenses also rose to Rs 7,078.64 crore against Rs 5,731.88 crore a year ago.
APSEZ Whole-time Director and CEO Ashwani Gupta said, "This balanced growth across businesses reinforces our confidence in achieving Ambition 2031".
Supported by the company's domestic capacity expansion programme targeting 1,000 MMT by 2030, a growing international portfolio, and a rapidly scaling logistics ecosystem, APSEZ is steadily building a more diversified, resilient, and globally relevant transport platform capable of sustaining long-term value creation, Gupta added.
He said APSEZ Q1 FY27 performance underscores the strength of its diversified business model, combining global reach with a multi-modal asset base across geographies, commodities, and customers.
"Our domestic ports business continued to deliver strong growth and remains the bedrock of APSEZ's earnings, while International Ports, Marine, and Logistics have transitioned decisively from scale-up to scale-value, becoming increasingly important drivers of revenue growth and profitability," he added.
India's biggest private port operator, in a statement, said its international ports delivered robust growth, with revenue increasing 80 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,747 crore and EBITDA surging 256 per cent to Rs 730 crore, led by strong performance in Australia and Colombo, reflecting the increasing maturity of APSEZ's overseas portfolio.
In FY27, Adani Ports expects revenue of Rs 43,000 to Rs 45,000 crore and EBITDA of Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 26,000 crore.
Volumes increased to 22.8 MMT (Million Metric Tonne) from 7.7 MMT in Q1 FY26, driven by the addition of NQXT Australia and ongoing ramp-up at Colombo.
Australia contributed 10 MMT, followed by Colombo at 6.9 MMT, Tanzania at 3.7 MMT and Israel at 2.2 MMT.
The company said its marine revenue increased 67 per cent year-on-year to Rs 901 crore, driven by offshore vessel additions and European subsea expansion.
Domestic ports revenue grew 12 per cent, driven by cargo volume growth, superior product mix, and higher realisation, while EBITDA margin stood at a best-in-class 74 per cent.
APSEZ said its gross debt was Rs 56,776 crore in the first quarter of FY26, and cash balance stood at Rs 12,428 crore.
The company said TEU rail volumes were impacted due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.
APSEZ continued to build out the asset-light operations with Trucking revenue up 26 per cent, it said.
The company operates a comprehensive ecosystem of 15 strategically located ports and terminals across India's west, south, and east coasts, combined with a diversified marine fleet of 136 vessels and integrated logistics capabilities, including 12 multi-modal logistics parks.