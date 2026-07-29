Adani Ports profit rises 10 pc to Rs 3,649 crore in Apr-Jun

It had reported a net profit of Rs 3,310.60 crore in the corresponding period of FY26, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) said in a regulatory filing.

The total income rose to Rs 11,673.71 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 9,422.18 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses also rose to Rs 7,078.64 crore against Rs 5,731.88 crore a year ago.

APSEZ Whole-time Director and CEO Ashwani Gupta said, "This balanced growth across businesses reinforces our confidence in achieving Ambition 2031".

Supported by the company's domestic capacity expansion programme targeting 1,000 MMT by 2030, a growing international portfolio, and a rapidly scaling logistics ecosystem, APSEZ is steadily building a more diversified, resilient, and globally relevant transport platform capable of sustaining long-term value creation, Gupta added.