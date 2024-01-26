Adani group’s ACC records 5-fold surge in Q3 net profit

MUMBAI: Cement major ACC on Thursday reported a nearly five-fold surge in its net profit to Rs 527 crore for the Oct-Dec quarter of the current financial year on the back of a strong demand for construction materials in the economy.

The revenue of the Adani Group company rose 8.4 per cent to Rs 4918.3 crore from Rs 4536.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The demand for cement in India has picked up at a robust pace as the government has been making huge investments in big ticket infra projects to keep India on track as the world’s fastest growing economy.

These mammoth projects in the highway, port and railway segments have generated a strong demand for cement and steel which is having a multiplier effect on growth.