Adani Group to set up data centre, aerospace park in Telangana

HYDERABAD:The Adani Group has come forward to invest in Telangana and it is keen to set up a data centre and aerospace park.

The Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday held talks with Gautam Adani's son and CEO, Adani Ports and SEZ, Karan Adani and Adani Aerospace CEO, Asish Rajvansh.

The Chief Minister assured the Adani company delegation that the state government will provide required amenities, infrastructure and subsidies to the new industries to promote industrial growth and create more employment opportunities.

The CM said the government is inviting investments from Adani company to set up industries in Telangana.

The Adani Group representatives said that the company will continue the existing projects and sought necessary support from the government to establish new projects.

The Adani Group delegation said that the company is ready to set up industries and create new jobs despite the change of the government in Telangana.

The representatives held talks with the government to set up a data centre along with an aerospace park in the state.

The establishment of new projects and the progress in the ongoing projects was also discussed in the meeting.

IT and Industry Minister D. Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, CM Secretary Shanawaz Qasim, CM Special Secretary Ajith Reddy and others were present.